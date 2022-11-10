Lake Elsinore Storm Name Three 2022 California League All-Stars

Lake Elsinore Storm outfielder James Wood

(Lake Elsinore Storm) Lake Elsinore Storm outfielder James Wood(Lake Elsinore Storm)

The Lake Elsinore Storm are proud to announce three All-Stars following a historic 2022 season.

Head Coach, Eric Junge, was named the California League Manager of the Year following a 77-55 season that led the California League South Division, a trip to the playoffs, and the first Lake Elsinore Storm Championship season since 2011. Under his guidance, 2022 also saw the first no-hitter in Storm Baseball history and a .583 winning percentage despite over 40 roster changes throughout the year. Junge began his 2021 season as El Paso's pitching coach before taking over as manager for the Chihuahuas in mid-August for the remainder of the season. The 2022 season marked his 10th year with the San Diego Padres organization, serving as pitching coordinator from 2019-21, pitching instructor from 2015-17, and an advanced scout with the major league club from 2013-14.

Third baseman, Marcos Castañon, was named the California League's best third baseman. Castañon led the team in home runs (23) while playing 117 games in 2022. He finished with a slash line of .261/.397/.485 and an OPS of .882. He also contributed 85 RBIs, 25 doubles, and premier defense at his position.

Outfielder, James Wood, was also named a California League All-Star and the Prospect of the Year. Following a season of high production and movement, Wood saw himself succeed in 50 games with the Lake Elsinore Storm where he achieved an OPS of 1.054. Following the trade deadline, he was moved in a large deal that sent Juan Soto to San Diego. Wood was an integral part of the Storm's first-half success that clinched their place in the playoffs.

