McCaughan Masterful in Series Finale

June 4, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)









Tacoma Rainiers pitcher Darren McCaughan

(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Bryce Carithers) Tacoma Rainiers pitcher Darren McCaughan(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Bryce Carithers)

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (28-29) rode a dominant start from righty Darren McCaughan as they defeated the Sacramento River Cats (26-31) 4-1 in front of another capacity crowd (7,172) on Sunday. Jake Scheiner's three-run homer proved the difference, as the Rainiers earned a series split and finished 7-5 on the season-long 12-game homestand. The attendance was the second-largest at Cheney Stadium this season (7,267 on Saturday).

In the visiting second inning, Will Wilson singled home former Rainier Jacob Nottingham (hit by pitch), giving the River Cats a 1-0 lead. The lead would vanish quickly though, as Tacoma's Pat Valaika singled in the bottom of the frame, scoring Adam Engel (single) to knot the game 1-1.

The Rainiers took the lead in the home fifth. With two on and two out, Jake Scheiner launched a three-run homer (17) to left field, bringing in Mason McCoy (double) and Taylor Trammell (walk) to give Tacoma a 4-1 advantage. Scheiner's homer put him one back of the league lead while giving him 50 RBI on the season (good for third in the PCL). His 17 home runs were third-most in all of Minor League Baseball at Sunday's end.

In his first contest back with the Rainiers, Taylor Trammell reached base three times (all walks) and scored a run as well. Also of note, Zach DeLoach worked a walk in the eighth inning, extending his on-base streak to 21 games.

Tacoma starter Darren McCaughan tossed a gem, pitching seven innings and allowing only a run on three hits and a walk to go with nine strikeouts. Following McCaughan, Tacoma deployed a bullpen of MLB rehabbers Penn Murfee and Andres Munoz, who combined for two perfect frames.

Making his second start of the weeklong series, right-hander Keaton Winn was solid for Sacramento, delivering four innings of one-run ball, surrendering two hits and two walks while striking out six. Meanwhile, relievers Chris Wright and Erik Miller combined for three scoreless innings, with four walks and seven strikeouts between them.

The Rainiers have an off day Monday before beginning a road series against the Reno Aces. The series, the third this season between the clubs (6-6) will begin on Tuesday at Greater Nevada Field, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT. LHP Kyle Hart will start for Tacoma in his Rainiers debut, while LHP Konnor Pilkington will get the nod for the Aces.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2023 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

