Las Vegas Wins Over El Paso

Las Vegas catcher Tyler Soderstrom hit two late home runs in the Aviators' 11-8 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Saturday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Aviators have won two games in a row after the Chihuahuas won the first three games of the series.

El Paso catcher Brett Sullivan went 3-for-4 with a walk and fell a single shy of a cycle. Sullivan hit a triple in the top of the sixth inning and rounded the bases when Las Vegas right fielder Max Schuemann made an error on the play. Sullivan's home run was his first with the Chihuahuas since April 6 at Sacramento

Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Matthew Batten went 1-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to 11 games, which is the longest by an El Paso player this season. El Paso center fielder Taylor Kohlwey went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run, his third home run of the series. Saturday's game had five lead changes.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 8, Aviators 11 Final Score (06/03/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (26-30), Las Vegas (25-31)

Next Game: Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Las Vegas Ballpark. El Paso RHP Matt Waldron (1-4, 7.21) vs. Las Vegas RHP Aaron Wilkerson (2-1, 7.15). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

