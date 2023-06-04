E-Train Uses 10-Run Inning to Top Space Cowboys

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (32-25) defeated the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (24-33) by a score of 20-9 on Sunday night at Dell Diamond behind a 10-run sixth inning and 20 total runs. It is just the third time in club history the team has scored 20 or more runs in a game.

Out of the bullpen, Round Rock RHP Fer Ozuna (2-2, 5.96) earned the win after one inning pitched, allowing just one hit while striking out two. Sugar Land RHP Cesar Gomez (2-2, 4.50) was tagged with the loss after giving up four runs on three hits in 1.2 innings after Space Cowboys starter RHP Bryan Garcia (2-3, 6.50) held the Express to one hit through three innings.

Along the Train Tracks

Four Sugar Land hits, three walks and a force out in the first inning had the Space Cowboys up 4-0. Round Rock battled back in the home half as the first three batters reached base and a sacrifice fly from 1B Blaine Crim plated LF Bubba Thompson and a bloop two-RBI single from RF Elier Hernandez cut the deficit to 4-3.

In the second inning, Space Cowboys LF JJ Matijevic singled in CF Justin Dirden to extend their lead to 5-3.

After a scoreless third inning, Sugar Land had runners on the corners in the fourth and a double play ball from 3B Joe Perez put two outs on the board, but sent C Korey Lee home to increase the Space Cowboys lead to 6-3.

The E-Train took the lead in the fifth inning after putting 10 runs on the board with the help of a bases-clearing double from C Sam Huff and two triples from 1B Blaine Crim. Round Rock batted through the whole lineup and saw six hits, three walks, an error and a hit by pitch to take a 13-6 lead.

The Express notched four straight hits in the sixth to tack two more runs onto the lead. 3B Justin Foscue blasted a two-run home run to cap off the four-run inning and make it a 17-6 game.

A three-run seventh inning that saw a three-run home run from SS Davis Wendzel extended Round Rock's lead to 20-6. The Space Cowboys answered back by adding one run in the top of the eighth and two in the ninth, but could not overcome the double-digit deficit as the Express secured a 20-9 victory.

E-Train Excerpts:

Express 1B Blaine Crim notched two triples in the fifth inning, which snapped his 0-14 streak at the plate that spanned nearly six games. Crim finished the night 4-for-5 with one double, two triples and three RBI. The infielder had hit just three triples since making his professional debut in 2019 before Sunday's outing.

The 10-run fifth inning for the E-Train is the second most runs for Round Rock in a single inning this season after the club recorded an 11-run first inning on Saturday. It was the 20th inning that saw four or more runs this season and the club added a second big inning on the night with a four-run sixth.

The 20-9 final followed Saturday's 16-4 win for the Express. The 36-run total marks the second-most runs scored in a two-game span in franchise history. Round Rock totaled 37 in Las Vegas between June 5-6, 2019.

The Pacific Coast League's home run leader since August 2022, SS Davis Wendzel, launched his 11th home run of the season on Sunday and is his second home run in as many games.

Round Rock had four hitters tally multiple hits and six earn multiple RBI. Eleven of the 20 runs were unearned as all nine starters crossed home plate two or more times.

Next up: Round Rock travels to Salt Lake to face the Salt Lake Bees (27-30) for the first time this season as the two play a six-game series at Smith's Ballpark. Pitcher matchups have not yet been announced.

