McCagherty Scores for Second Straight Game, But Wild Fall Sunday at Everett, 7-3

September 8, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

EVERETT, Wash. - Wenatchee Wild forward Maddix McCagherty stepped off the bus on Sunday ready to play against the Everett Silvertips, opening the scoring less than four minutes into his team's preseason matchup at Angel of the Winds Arena. However, the Silvertips' penalty kill led the response as Everett notched a 7-3 win to close out their annual preseason showcase.

McCagherty's shot came from the high slot, stopping an Everett clearing attempt before tipping a pass to Luka Shcherbyna and scoring off a return pass. The Silvertips tied it with 8:23 left in the period, when Tarin Smith found Caine Wilke across the front of the net for a shorthanded goal. Landon DuPont fired a well-screened wrist shot from the right point with 2:11 on the first-period clock, sending the Silvertips to the break with a 2-1 advantage.

Nolan Chastko broke free for another shorthanded marker at 1:21 of the second period, but the Wild halved the lead less than two minutes later when Justus Chyld grabbed an Everett turnover in the corner and fed Grant Reid for a snap in front of the net. At 4:22, Kaden Hammell put the hosts ahead by two once more with a wrister from the right faceoff dot, and Everett went to the dressing room up 5-2 after a rebound goal from Jesse Heslop at the 8:12 mark.

Lukas Lima added his first preseason goal 6:02 into the third with a one-timer on the doorstep, and Lukas Kaplan tallied on the power play with 6:46 remaining on a one-timer of his own. However, the last word belonged to Wenatchee, as Ashton Brown snagged a loose puck in front of his net and drove it to the right-wing faceoff circle before zipping a shot past Finn Werner to make it a 7-3 game.

"We had a much younger lineup (tonight) than we did [Saturday], and I think overall, it was an eye-opener for a lot of the young kids," said Wenatchee head coach Don Nachbaur. "The 15-year-olds, for them to be in the Western Hockey League their first exhibition game is going to bode well for them in their future. It's good experience, and they handled themselves really well. It was a little disappointing - we didn't play as structured as we did [Saturday] night and didn't compete nearly as hard, and the end result is that we lose a game 7-3. We had some good things tonight and some things that we've got to clean up, so for me, it's good to see the mentality of our players and just learn who they are."

The Silvertips' scoring effort was a balanced one, with five players posting multi-point performances. Everett finished 1-for-3 on the power play, adding two shorthanded goals to their tally, while Wenatchee was held scoreless on three power play chances.

Starting goaltender Corbin Sanderman earned the win with 11 saves on 13 Wenatchee shots, while Werner turned away 12 of 13 in his half of the contest. Justin Perreault went the distance for the Wild, making 33 saves.

The Wild close out the preseason with a three-day visit to the Tri-City preseason showcase next weekend, starting with a Friday matinee against the Spokane Chiefs. The opening puck drop at Toyota Arena in Kennewick is scheduled for 3 p.m. Wenatchee returns to home ice for "509 Night" presented by Town Toyota, and their regular season opener on Saturday, September 21 against the Seattle Thunderbirds. Tickets for that game and all 34 regular-season home games are on sale now by phone at 509-888-7825, or by visiting the team office at Town Toyota Center. Wild 2024-25 season tickets also remain on sale - updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website and on the team's social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

