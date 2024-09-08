Pats Sweep Weekend Set with Warriors

September 8, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Assiniboia, Sask. - The Regina Pats swept their weekend set with the Moose Jaw Warriors, taking down their rival 4-2 on Saturday at the Southland Coop Centre in Assiniboia, Sask.

The Pats got goals from Zack Shantz (1G-1A), Logan Peskett (GWG), Anthony Wilson and Kristian Lacelle as well as two assists from Tye Spencer. Kelton Pyne made 21 saves on 23 shots as the Pats improved to 2-1 on the pre-season.

The Warriors fall to 0-2 this pre-season. Lynden Lakovic scored both of the Warriors goals in the loss, and Jackson Unger made 30 saves.

FINAL SCORE: Pats 4, Warriors 2

THE GOALS

First Period

1-0 Warriors at 2:24 - Lynden Lakovic (1), assisted by Brayden Schuurman // Schuurman fed a cross-ice pass to the tape of Lakovic who ripped it fast a sprawling Pyne to open the scoring early on.

Second Period

1-1 Pats at 7:46 - Anthony Wilson (1), assisted by Jaxsin Vaughan & Zackary Shantz (PP) // Vaughan sent a sweet pass into the middle of the ice where Wilson jumped behind the Warriors defence and tapped the puck into the top corner to tie the game at one.

Third Period

2-1 Pats at 2:40 - Zackary Shantz (1), assisted by Tyson Buczkowski // Shantz walked in off a wall and fired a shot into the top corner to give the Pats a one goal lead.

2-2 Warriors at 8:18 - Lynden Lakovic (2), assisted by Brayden Schuurman // The Warriors converted on a Pats turnover at the Moose Jaw line, and Schurrman came in on a two-on-one and sent Lakovic a pass that he one-timed home.

3-2 Pats at 11:53 - Logan Peskett (3), assisted by Tye Spencer (PP) // Spencer advanced into the attacking zone and slipped a quick pass to Peskett who loaded up and ripped the puck past Jackson Unger to regain the lead.

4-2 Pats at 12:42 - Kristian Lacelle (1), assisted by Dayton Deschamps & Cohen Klassen // Deschamps sent the puck to the net which redirected off Lacelle and in for his first career WHL pre-season goal.

THE STATISTICS

SOG: Regina - 12-12-11-35 | Moose Jaw - 7-7-9-23

PP: Regina - 2/2 | Moose Jaw - 0/0

THE GOALTENDING BATTLE

Regina: Kelton Pyne (21 saves / 23 shots)

Moose Jaw: Jackson Unger (31 saves / 35 shots)

THE 3 STARS

First: Zackary Shantz - Pats

Second: Lynden Lakovic - Warriors

Third: Tye Spencer - Pats

COMING UP Friday, September 13 at Brandon (7PM) Saturday, September 14 vs. Brandon (6PM)

