'Mayor of Thundertown' Returns - Grebennikov Signs for 2022-2023

Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds are pleased to announce that defenseman Viktor Grebennikov has re-signed for the 2022-2023 season. Set to play in his fifth year with the organization, Grebennikov will be one of the longest-tenured Thunderbirds come October.

"I'm very excited because the people of Thundertown [have been] waiting so long for [a] cup, you know?" said Grebennikov, a member of the 2019 Commissioner's Cup team. "I'm really excited to get [a] cup this year. I appreciate the Thunderbirds for trusting me to come back and play another season."

The 28-year-old joined the Thunderbirds for the 2018-2019 season, notching 17 points in 22 games during his rookie campaign. Since winning the Commissioner's Cup that season, Grebennikov has appeared in 99 games during his Thunderbird career and cemented himself as a fan-favorite with his lighthearted personality.

Head Coach Garrett Rutledge remarked, "He's the ultimate Thunderbird isn't he? Who doesn't want 18 players like Vik? Always smiling, always ready to work for the team."

Grebennikov, who began skating on frozen ponds around his native Magnitogorsk, has relied on his smooth skating to become both an offensive threat and defensive anchor through the past four seasons.

"Viktor played with a lot of confidence last season and really made some great strides in his game. I'm excited to have the 'Mayor of Thundertown' back."

On October 21st, Grebennikov is expected to play in his 100th FPHL game as the Thunderbirds visit the Port Huron Prowlers. He will be one of five active Thunderbirds to hit the 100 game mark, joining John Buttitta (115), Joe Cangelosi (169), Daniel Martin (191) and Jiri Pestuka (279).

