Dalton Jay Returning for 2022-23

The Port Huron Prowlers have announced they will be returning the team's leading goal scorer from last season, Dalton Jay, for 2022-23. The 31-year-old will be in his seventh season in the FPHL and fifth full year in Port Huron.

"It's great to have Dalton back for another year," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "He's proven himself to be a lethal goal scorer in this league. I saw good strides last season in him rounding out his game and that will only make us better as a team as he continues to improve in other facets."

Jay will begin the season ranking third in FPHL history in points with 403 and fourth in goals with 192. He hit his milestone of 400 points on March 27 against Watertown in a three-point effort. Next, he'll try to become the fourth player in league history to reach 200 career goals.

"He's accomplished a lot in this league and one of the things missing is a championship," Graham said. "He will play a large role in bringing one back to Port Huron."

Jay became a Prowler during the 2017-18 season when he was traded from the Carolina Thunderbirds in exchange for Matt Beer. He played the year prior with then-assistant general manager Graham and current assistant general manager Alex Johnson as a Danbury Titan. Following the move to Port Huron, Jay turned in four 30-plus-goal seasons, save for the shortened 2020-21 campaign. He hit career-highs of 43 goals, 62 assists and 105 points in 2018-19. His 160 goals and 329 points as a Prowler are both tops in franchise history.

Last season, the Hamilton, Ontario native led the team with 34 goals, 37 assists and 71 points. His goal total was good for 10th in the FPHL. He also stays out of the penalty box, never finishing an FPHL season with more than 20 penalty minutes.

"I'm excited to get back at it," Jay said. "Seeing what coach Graham and Johnson did last season, it's exciting to know that they can build a top team and make a strong push for a championship as well as seeing all our great fans. It makes hockey season an exciting time."

Jay's chase for 200 goals begins on Oct. 13 on the road against new in-state rival Motor City. The two teams will then battle at McMorran Place on Oct. 15 at 7:05 P.M. Early bird pricing on season tickets is still available at the McMorran box office. Fans can purchase tickets in person, by calling 810-985-6166, or by visiting phprowlers.com./season-memberships.

