Mayhem Win Shootout Thriller Against Ice Flyers

December 27, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - Magic was in the air on Disney Night as the Mayhem came back from a two-goal third period deficit to defeat the Ice Flyers 3-2 in the shootout.

Former Mayhem goaltender Cody Karpinski made his first SPHL appearance since January 5, 2024, tonight and didn't look rusty at all, as he stopped all 10 Mayhem shots in the first. Dysen Skinner looked strong for the Mayhem as well, but a tipped shot by Houston Wilson in front of the net beat him in the first period to give the Ice Flyers a 1-0 lead at the first intermission.

Trading shots in the beginning of the period, Pensacola's Doug Elgstam boarded Matteo Ybarra, leading to a two-minute penalty. A few minutes later, Hugo Koch and Danny Martin dropped the gloves as the intensity ratcheted up. Koch was assessed an extra roughing penalty on the play, and eight seconds after the ensuing puck drop, Ivan Bondarenko scored on the power play for the Ice Flyers' second goal of the evening.

Not all hope was lost for the Mayhem entering the third though, as not even a minute into the period, Jake Raleigh ripped a shot on a breakaway into the back of the net to not only put the Mayhem on the board, but get him his first goal of his SPHL career. Eight minutes later, Nicholas Favaro tied the game at two, following a heavy forechecking shift from Tao Ishizuka and Dan Winslow. Skinner was able to hold off Pensacola's shots sending Macon into overtime at home for the first time this season.

Justin Kelley committed a tripping penalty at 2:48, leaving the Mayhem shorthanded for a full two minutes towards the end of overtime. The Mayhem kill did the job, and forced a shootout.

Entering the fourth round of the shootout, still neither team had scored. Tim Faulkner's attempt on Skinner was blocked away leading to Conor Witherspoon up next for the Mayhem. He managed to sneak one past Karpinski making it 1-0 in the shootout. In the fifth and final round, a Pensacola miss would end the game. Bondarenko, who scored the second goal of the game for the Ice Flyers, could not repeat his success with his shot sailing over the net, resulting in a Mayhem win.

The Mayhem are on the road tomorrow against the Birmingham Bulls, and return to the Coliseum on New Year's Eve for against the Pensacola Ice Flyers at 6:00pm. Purchase your tickets at maconmayhem.com

