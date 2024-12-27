Rivermen Come Back To Defeat Birmingham 6-4

PELHAM, AL - The Peoria Rivermen came back in the third period for the first time this season as Peoria defeated the Birmingham Bulls 6-3 on Saturday night at the Pelham Civic Complex. The win snapped a three-game winless skid and ensured the Rivermen remained perfect in regulation away from C a rver Arena.

Peoria had been looking for a strong start coming into tonight and they found just that. Alec Baer corralled the puck at the left half-wall and sent a quick pass across the ice to Zach Wilkie on the short side. Wilkie made no mistake as he rifled in a shot short side on Birmingham netminder Austin Lotz to give the Rivermen a 1-0 lead. It marked the first time in three games that the Rivermen had secured the first goal of the game. The lead however did not last as the Bulls were able to tie the game up on a power-play tally late in the first period.

Peoria took the lead back in the early stages of the second period as Cale List took the puck to the front of the net from the base of the right-wing circle. List's shot deflected off of a Birmingham defenseman' and into the back of the net to give the Rivermen a 2-1 lead. But back-to-back power-play goals by the Bulls gave them their first lead of the game at 3-2.

The Rivermen came out flying in the third period as they took the play to the Bulls and Birmingham had little response. Mike Gelatt found the back of the net on back-to-back shifts with goals less than a minute apart. This took the Rivermen from down 3-2 to up 4-3. Jordon Gagnon added on a key insurance goal with a hard shot from the deep slot to secure his second goal in as many nights. Down 5-3, the Bulls pressed hard in the waning minutes, forcing Peoria goaltender Brendan Perrone to make some key saves late in the game. Eventually, Chase Spencer iced the victory with an empty-net goal to secure a 6-3 win for Peoria to end their three-game winless skid. Perrone made 37 saves in his first victory as a member of the Rivermen.

The Rivermen will finish up their southern swing trip on Saturday night in Pensacola against the Ice Flyers.

