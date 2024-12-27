Offense Fuels Ice Bears in Rout of Marksmen

December 27, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Brendan Dowler had a Gordie Howe Hat-Trick, Mike Egan and Daryk Dubé-Plouffe had three points each and the Knoxville Ice Bears rebounded from a shootout loss Thursday night to defeat Fayetteville 7-2 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum on Friday.

Brendan Dowler had a Gordie Howe Hat-Trick in Knoxville's win Friday. PHOTO: Aric Morgan. The Ice Bears are 4-0-1 in their last five games. Fayetteville has lost four of its last six.

Tyler Williams stole the puck in the Fayetteville zone and carried in front of the crease before scoring from close range at 1:16 into the game.

Brayden Stannard scored a minute and a half later by converting a two-on-one for his fourth goal of the season. Mitch Atkins slipped the puck up the wing to Egan, who fed it across to Stannard in the zone. Stannard tried to pass the puck back across to Egan, but the puck deflected off Fayetteville's Alex Wilkins and into the net behind Mason Beaupit.

Dubé-Plouffe knocked in a rebound on the power play at 8:10 for his fifth of the season. Sebastian Miedema passed to Carson Vance on the right wing to setup a one-timer. The shot bounced off of Beaupit and Dubé-Plouffe fired the rebound from the right circle into the net.

Dowler sent the puck around the boards from the right wing behind the net to Atkins, who slipped it out front for Egan. Egan lifted a backhand over Beaupit's right shoulder at 11:28 to make it 4-0 at the end of the first period.

Egan scored his second of the night with a breakaway at 4:10. Miedema cleared the puck up the middle to Egan, who sprung free and went top shelf. Dowler extended the lead off the rush with a goal from the slot at 6:17. Eric Olson fed a stretch pass up the left wing to Dubé-Plouffe, who centered the puck and Dowler beat Beaupit's glove side.

Alex Gritz scored to get Fayetteville on the board at 10:32 of the second.

Dawson McKinney scored on the power play at 15:08 of the third to make it 7-1. Dubé-Plouffe rifled a pass from the right circle to McKinney on the right side of the crease and the quick shot hit the net for McKinney's fourth of the season.

Tyler Barrow converted a power play at 17:50 to cap off the scoring. Stephen Mundinger made 39 saves for Knoxville to pick up his 10th win of the season. Beaupit had 25 stops for the Marksmen.

Knoxville heads to Roanoke Saturday night. The Marksmen return home to welcome Huntsville on Saturday.

