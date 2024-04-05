Mayhem Will Face off for Revenge Tomorrow Night in Home Finale

April 5, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL - Having won three of their last four games, the Macon Mayhem prepared to wrap up their road slate for the SPHL's regular season against the Huntsville Havoc. Unfortunately for Macon, they would lose the wind beneath their sails early.

Huntsville dominated the early part of possession, but the Mayhem would start to build some solid possessions of their own. David Nippard would take a stand for the Mayhem netminder Jack Bostedt after a late shot attempt. Huntsville's Craig McCabe would score on the ensuing 4-on-4. Later in the period, Doug Elgstam would double the advantage before the break.

The second period would be ill-fated for the Mayhem. Cole Reginato would stretch the lead to three for the home side. Buster Larsson would add another on the powerplay, prompting a goalie change for Macon as Liam Murray would come on in relief. Bostedt, the reigning SPHL Player of the Week, was not terrible as he stopped 23 of 27 shots, but the Mayhem were in need of a shot in the arm. Huntsville would keep applying the pressure though as Dylan Stewart scored once and Eric Henderson tallied twice to stretch the Havoc lead out to 7 at intermission.

Macon would try to build some momentum for the rematch tomorrow night in the third. Stepping onto the ice after the Mayhem could not convert on the powerplay, Huntsville's David Thomson would be gifted a one-on-none breakaway and convert. The Mayhem would finally break through the armor of Mike Robinson moments later. Sacha Roy would send a shot in from the point; Brandon Picard would be right there to slam home the rebound for his first goal as a Mayhem. Fisher and Reginato would add goals to extend it to a 10-1 final.

It would be a "bury the tape" type of game for the Mayhem, but it should provide a jolt going into tomorrow night as the Mayhem will surely look for revenge on home ice and to prove to themselves that they can hang with the Havoc.

The Macon Mayhem will wrap up the season Saturday night when they welcome the Huntsville Havoc into the friendly confines of the Macon Coliseum on Fan Appreciation Night. The team has all sorts of fun planned for tomorrow as well including a pre-game concert starting at 5:30, the home jersey auction, and a team autograph session after the game. Tickets can be found here for just $12, and as a bonus, parking is free as well. Come close out the season with us in a big way!

