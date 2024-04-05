Rivermen Hosting Saturday Fan Appreciation Night to Close Regular Season

April 5, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen (36-13-1-4) will host the Quad City Storm (31-22-1-0) on Saturday night at Carver Arena for Fan Appreciation Night and the regular season finale at 7:15 pm. This will be the fourth straight meeting between the Rivermen and the Storm in the past two weeks.

THE DETAILS

The Rivermen will be hosting their Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Ollies Bargain Outlet, which will feature a Rivermen team picture giveaway to the first 2000 fans and a team autograph session after the game. In addition, Saturday is Call Julie Night. Upper bowl tickets will only cost $8.11 courtesy of Julie1Call and the first 1000 fans will receive a free Rivermen jersey bottle coozie.

WHY IT MATTERS

Peoria is in the final stretch before the playoffs, with their likely opponents being either Pensacola or Evansville depending on other games in the league. Quad City is fighting for home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. The Rivermen are looking forward to one final tune-up before the postseason.

PERSONNEL UPDATES

The Rivermen will get back the services of defenseman Chase Spencer, who has been activated off of the IR on Friday. Peoria also signed forward Mathew Rehding and goaltender Eric Dop this week. Rehding comes to Peoria via Adrian College where he helped the Bulldogs win a Division III national championship in 2022. Dop comes to Peoria after stints with the Pensacola Ice Flyers and the Fayetteville Marksmen in the SPHL this year. The Rivermen also released Andrew Durham from the roster on Friday.

WEEK IN REVIEW

Peoria is coming off of a road split against the Quad City Storm last weekend. The Rivermen took last Friday's game 2-1 before falling in regulation time to the Storm 5-3 on Saturday. It marked the first time Peoria lost in regulation this season to Quad City.

WHO'S HOT?

Forward Cayden Cahill has been riding a four-game point streak into this weekend. His two goals and five assists have been instrumental in Peoria's latest road-stand. Cahill ranks 17th in the SPHL in overall scoring.

SCOUTING THE STORM

Quad City is coming off of their first regulation victory over the Rivermen this season. The Storm have struggled in the season series with Peoria but have found traction in March going 7-3-1 in that third month of 2024. As a result, the Storm sit just one point behind fourth place and home-ice advantage for the first round of the playoffs. Forward Leif Mattson continues to lead the charge offensively for Quad City with six of his 59 points coming in the last three games.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from April 5, 2024

Rivermen Hosting Saturday Fan Appreciation Night to Close Regular Season - Peoria Rivermen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.