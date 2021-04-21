Mayhem Week in Review

MACON, Ga. - The Macon Mayhem of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) have clinched the William B. Coffey Trophy for the 2020-21 regular season championship, ensuring them home ice advantage throughout the playoffs. Prior to the beginning of the playoffs, slated for the first weekend in May, Macon still has four more regular-season games. Two of those games will be played in the next seven days, both in the state of Alabama. The Mayhem will travel to Birmingham on Saturday, then face Huntsville on the road on Tuesday.

CURRENT RECORDS AND STATS

Record: 26-6-4, 60 pts (1st, SPHL)

119 GF, 78 GA - 7 SHGF, 2 SHGA

13.7% PP (4th, SPHL); 88.5% PK (2nd, SPHL)

522 PIM (2nd, SPHL); 13.7 PIM/G (2nd, SPHL)

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

4/17 - G Daniel Maloney added as emergency backup

4/20 - G Trevor Gorsuch signed to player tryout

UPCOMING GAMES AND PROMOTIONS

Saturday, April 24 - Macon at Birmingham, 8:00 PM EDT (Season Series vs. BHM: 4-1-1)

Macon heads to the Pelham Civic Complex for the final time this season to face the Birmingham Bulls on Saturday night. After Birmingham won two of the first three games in the season series, the Mayhem have won the last three straight against the Bulls. Birmingham is in last place in the SPHL standings but still can mathematically catch Pensacola for the fourth seed; they are currently five points behind the Ice Flyers with four games remaining.

Tuesday, April 27 - Macon at Huntsville, 8:00 PM EDT (Season Series vs. HSV: 7-1-1)

The Mayhem take on the Huntsville Havoc on the road Tuesday night in the Von Braun Center. Macon is a perfect 3-0-0 so far on the road again the Havoc, allowing only one goal in each of their three victories in the VBC. The Havoc clinched a spot in the SPHL playoffs last night via a shootout win over Pensacola; however, it remains to be seen whether Huntsville will claim the third seed or fourth seed as the Ice Flyers are only three points behind the Havoc with five games left to play for both teams. A #3 finish will pit them against Knoxville in a best-of-three first round series; a fourth-place finish will match them up with the Mayhem in the opening round.

MAYHEM WEEK IN REVIEW

Thursday, April 15 - Pensacola 1 at Macon 3 (Attendance: 711)

The Mayhem scored three goals in the first and second period then coasted to a 3-1 victory over the Ice Flyers on Thursday night. Derek Topatigh scored the game-winner and added an assist, while Brian Bowen scored the first goal of the game and Gabe Guertler added an insurance marker shorthanded. Ryan Ruck turned aside 31 of 32 shots on goal in the game, while Jake Kupsky made 18 saves on 21 shots. Pensacola was 1 for 5 on the power play and held Macon scoreless in their three chances with the man advantage.

Friday, April 16 - Pensacola 3 at Macon 5 (Attendance: 1,310)

The final game of the regular season between the two teams sparked plenty of fireworks on Friday night. Five different Mayhem players - Dino Balsamo, Nate Kallen, Jimmy Soper, Ryan Smith, and Jason Tackett - scored goals, but the bigger story of the night was the penalties. A total of 138 penalty minutes - the most in an SPHL game this season - and 17 power plays were awarded between the two teams, with Macon setting SPHL season highs for penalty minutes in a game (73) and minor penalties (14). The Mayhem finished 2 for 8 on the power play while the Ice Flyers were 1 for 9 on the man advantage. Jake Theut stopped 12 of 13 shots on goal he faced before suffering an injury midway through the contest; Ryan Ruck spelled him and made 13 saves on 15 shots. Jake Kupsky had 26 saves on 31 shots for Pensacola.

Saturday, April 17 - Huntsville 3 at Macon 4 (Attendance: 1,848)

A season high crowd of 1,848 watched Macon jump out to a 4-0 lead in the game then withstand a frenetic late comeback by the Havoc to hang on for a one-goal win. Casey Johnson, Andrew Romano, Jimmy Soper, and Jason Tackett scored a goal apiece for the Mayhem in the win. Ryan Ruck turned away 29 of 32 shots on goal, while Jason Pawloski had 26 saves on 30 shots in the loss in net for the Havoc. Huntsville made good on the only power play of the game awarded to either team.

Tuesday, April 20 - Macon 0 at Knoxville 3 (Attendance: 1,650)

The Mayhem took a 3-0 shutout loss on the road against Knoxville, the third time this season the Ice Bears have shut Macon out - and the only team in the league to do so this year. Austyn Roudebush picked up his second shutout over Macon and league-leading fourth overall, stopping all 28 shots. Trevor Gorsuch, newly acquired in a player tryout deal for the Mayhem, made 24 saves on 26 shots in the loss; it marked the first game this season that someone other than Jake Theut or Ryan Ruck manned the Macon net. Neither team scored on the power play as Macon was 0 for 1 and Knoxville was 0 for 2 with the man advantage.

THREE STARS OF THE WEEK (4/12 - 4/18)

1. F Jason Tackett - Tackett had two assists each in games Tuesday in Knoxville and Thursday at home against Pensacola, then scored a power play goal Friday and another marker on Saturday. He was named SPHL Player of the Week for the second time this season for his efforts.

2. F Mason Baptista - Baptista and Tackett were the only two players with a point in each of the four games the Mayhem played last week; Mason picked up one assist in each of the four contests.

3. F Ryan Smith - Smith had two goals on the week - both game-winners, one in OT on Tuesday in Knoxville - and also logged an assist on Saturday.

