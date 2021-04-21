Havoc Clinch with Win over Pensacola

HUNTSVILLE - The Huntsville Havoc have clinched a birth in the SPHL playoffs after a 2-1 shootout win versus the Ice Flyers. After both teams failed to score in the first two periods Alex Berardinelli finally broke the scoreless streak in the third. Pensacola quickly answered to send the game to overtime. The defensive battle continued into overtime with neither goalie allowing a goal. In the shootout Havoc goalie, Jason Pawloski, stopped every attempt for the second time this season.

The Havoc return to action April 23rd at Pensacola.

