Mayhem, SPHL Make Schedule Changes; Team Not Playing Friday

January 20, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. - In accordance with SPHL Return to Play safety protocols, Birmingham's opponent for this Friday's game (January 22) will now be the Huntsville Havoc, replacing the Macon Mayhem. In turn, Macon will switch with Huntsville as the opponent for Knoxville's home game on Tuesday, April 13.

The revised schedule is as follows:

Friday, January 22 - Huntsville at Birmingham

Tuesday, April 13 - Macon at Knoxville

The Mayhem's next regularly scheduled game is Thursday, January 28 at Knoxville.

