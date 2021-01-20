Havoc Updates Road Schedule

In accordance with SPHL Return to Play safety protocols, Birmingham's opponent for this Friday's game (January 22) will now be the Huntsville Havoc, replacing the Macon Mayhem.

In turn, Macon will switch with Huntsville as the opponent for Knoxville's home game on Tuesday, April 13.

The revised schedule is as follows:

Friday, January 22 - Huntsville at Birmingham

Tuesday, April 13 - Macon at Knoxville

