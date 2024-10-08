Mayhem Sign Nick Magill-Diaz

October 8, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Tuesday that defenseman Nick Magill-Diaz has signed with the team for the 2024-2025 season. Magill-Diaz, 27, from Clawson, Mich., is entering his third SPHL season this year.

Magill-Diaz spent time with both the Birmingham Bulls and Pensacola Ice Flyers last season, scoring a goal along with three assists in 18 games played. He previously played for head coach Dave Pszenyczny for eight games with the Quad City Storm in the 2022-2023 season.

Prior to his professional career, Magill-Diaz spent parts of four seasons at NCAA division-III Curry College, where he scored 33 points (13 g, 20 a) in 69 games played.

Magill-Diaz and the rest of the Mayhem open the season at home on Saturday, October 19.

