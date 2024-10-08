Marksmen Add Defensemen Dimon and Ryder

October 8, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







Fayetteville, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced the signings of defensemen Daniel Dimon and Terry Ryder for the 2024-25 season Sunday.

Dimon, 25, is approaching his first season of professional hockey after suiting up in 93 games and registering 49 points (6g+43a) for the NCAA-Division III Elmira College Soaring Eagles.

"We're excited to welcome Daniel into the Marksmen family," said Head Coach Kyle Sharkey. "He had a productive collegiate career at one of the top NCAA Division-III schools, and we're looking forward to seeing what Daniel can bring to our defensive core."

Ryder, 26, spent the 2023-24 season with University of Wisconsin-Superior after four at Adrian College, where he won an NCAA championship in 2022. The Kalamazoo, Mich., native played 114 NCAA games, and recorded 39 points (5g+34a) from the blue line.

"Terry is another welcome addition to the family," said Sharkey. "He brings championship experience to our locker room and played at some of the most respected college programs."

Dimon and Ryder join fellow defensemen Nick Parody, Hudson Lambert, Ryan Lieth, Alex Wilkins and Tyler Love, goaltenders Brandon Perrone and Roni Salmenkangas and forwards Dalton Hunter, Reggie Millette, Khristian Acosta, Mason Emoff, Sam Anzai, Cody Moline, Austen Long, Ryan Nolan, Tyler Vanuden, Grant Loven and John Moncovich on the list of announced players for the 2024-25 season.

