Thunderbolts Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster

October 8, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: The Evansville Thunderbolts and Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes are pleased to announce the roster for this year's Thunderbolts training camp leading up to the 2024-25 season, which begins at Ford Center on Friday, October 18th as the Thunderbolts host the Knoxville Ice Bears.

Returning players to this year's camp include forwards Myles Abbate, Lincoln Hatten, Matthew Hobbs, Brady Lynn, Brendan Harrogate, and Matt Dorsey, along with defensemen Benjamin Lindberg and Bronson Adams. Several free agent additions from within the SPHL join the roster, including forwards Adam Keyes (Peoria, Pensacola, Fayetteville) and Derek Contessa (Macon), defensemen Gehrig Lindberg (Quad City, Knoxville) and Joey Berkopec (Macon), as well as goaltender Dysen Skinner (Peoria). From Europe, the Thunderbolts have brought in Swedish defenseman Robin Eriksson. Other new players on this year's camp roster include forwards Kevin Hu (WOSHL Woodstock), Curtis Judd (Univ. of Southern Maine), and Matt Gordon (York Univ.), defensemen Tyler Pang (Aurora Univ.), Jordan Gagnon (Alvernia Univ.), and Nolan McElhaney (Univ. of Southern Maine), along with goaltender Jonah Capriotti (Univ. of Prince Edward Island).

Full Roster:

Forwards: Myles Abbate, Derek Contessa, Matt Dorsey, Matt Gordon, Brendan Harrogate, Lincoln Hatten, Matthew Hobbs, Kevin Hu, Curtis Judd, Adam Keyes, Brady Lynn

Defense: Bronson Adams, Joey Berkopec, Robin Eriksson, Jordan Gagnon, Benjamin Lindberg, Gehrig Lindberg, Nolan McElhaney, Tyler Pang

Goaltenders: Jonah Capriotti, Dysen Skinner

Individual game tickets, group packages, and season tickets are on sale for the upcoming 2024-25 season. Call 812-422-BOLT (2658) or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

