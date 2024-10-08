Norwinski, Vlasov Join Dawgs from Blue Ridge

October 8, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Tuesday that defenseman Alex Norwinski and forward Vladislav Vlasov have been added to the training camp roster for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

Norwinski joined the Dawgs at the start of last season after playing five seasons at Liberty University (ACHA). The five-foot-eight defenseman appeared in 15 games for Roanoke, recording one assist and a minus-three rating during his time with the Dawgs. After being placed on waivers on February 27, the 27-year-old joined the FPHL's Blue Ridge Bobcats, recording three assists and four penalty minutes in 16 games to wrap up the 2023-2024 campaign. The Botetourt County native had previously played in 117 combined games for Liberty's ACHA teams, finishing his career with 34 goals, 56 assists, and 57 penalty minutes for the Flames.

"Alex was hindered a bit by injuries last season, but we thought that he made great strides as a player," said Roanoke head coach Dan Bremner when asked about Norwinski. "He's the ultimate team guy and brings a high level of professionalism every single day, and we look forward to his continued growth on the ice this year."

Vlasov enters his fourth pro season after playing parts of two seasons in Russia2 (VHL) and Kazakhstan before joining the Bobcats for his first year in North America during the 2023-2024 campaign. In his first year with the Bobcats, the 24-year-old was tied for the team lead in points with 36 after notching 16 goals, 20 assists, and 22 penalty minutes in 53 games played. From 2020-2022, Vlasov scored 18 goals and added seven assists in Kazakhstan before appearing in 17 games in the VHL during the 2021-2022 season, notching one assist and 10 penalty minutes in Russia's second-highest division. The Khimki, Russia native did not suit up during the 2022-2023 season in between playing in the VHL and the FPHL.

"Vladislav was a game-changer for Blue Ridge during the team's first year in the FPHL," said Roanoke head coach Dan Bremner when asked about Vlasov. "He was productive offensively last year, but his speed and work rate stood out to us as well. We hope to see him take those traits with him into the SPHL this season."

Training camp is now underway daily at Berglund Center, and you can find a full schedule on our website. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2024-2025 season at home on Friday, October 18 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Opening Night is sponsored by Haley Toyota with K92.3. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from October 8, 2024

Norwinski, Vlasov Join Dawgs from Blue Ridge - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.