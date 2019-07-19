Mayhem Sign Jimmy Soper to Training Camp Roster

July 19, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release





The Macon Mayhem have begun filling their training camp spots for the 2019-20 season, starting by re-signing hard-hitting veteran Jimmy Soper to a tryout for the upcoming campaign.

"Jimmy brings the energy every game and every shift," Mayhem Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Leo Thomas said. "He's a heart and soul guy who I'm looking at to have a big season this year."

Soper (6'1, 190) has made a name for himself in Macon over the past two seasons as a two-dimensional center who brings an imposing physical presence to the ice every night. Though he battled through injury for large chunks of last season, he managed to dress for 36 games and tallied 16 points (6G, 10A) along the way. He made an immediate impact when he joined the Mayhem last November after being released from the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers.

In his sophomore season in Macon, the Waterloo, ON native was noticeably more confident shooting the puck, averaging 1.86 shots on goal per game as opposed to the 1.2 he had averaged in his rookie year. Soper was Macon's youngest forward last season, turning 24 in March shortly before the playoffs began. Despite his young age, he already possesses two seasons of professional hockey under his belt, most have which have been played with the Mayhem.

"I couldn't be happier to be coming back to Macon," Soper said. "I'm hoping to take on a bigger role this year and find a way to get this team back to the top, to give the fans and staff the championship they deserve."

Signings will continue throughout the summer as training camp draws nearer. Though the exact dates are yet to be determined, it is confirmed the camp will begin in early October of 2019. Opening night is scheduled for October 18th against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Mayhem season tickets and partial plans are available for the 2019-20 season. For more information, call the Mayhem front office at (478) 803-1592.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from July 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.