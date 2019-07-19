2019-2020 Full Marksmen Schedule Released

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The calendar is set, and all that's left now is the action for the Fayetteville Marksmen professional hockey team. Heading into Season 3 of the team, the Marksmen look to build off the success of a massive turnaround the previous season, including their first playoff appearance and victory.

After the initial 28 home games were marked, the final 28 games take their place. The 2019-2020 schedule includes the franchise's first-ever trips to Moline, IL to challenge the Quad City Storm, as well as an early-season playoff rematch with the Birmingham Bulls in Pelham, AL on November 22 and 23.

The schedule is broken down as such for games:

OCT (1H/3A)

NOV (6H/3A)

DEC (3H/5A)

JAN (6H/4A)

FEB (6H/6A)

MAR (5H/6A)

APR (1H/1A)

This season, the Marksmen will continue their intense rivalry with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs for 12 games, as well as the exciting battles with foes in the Macon Mayhem and Knoxville Ice Bears for 10 games each.

The full Marksmen opponent schedule looks as such:

RNK - 12 (6H/6A)

KNX - 10 (5H/5A)

MAC - 10 (5H/5A)

QC - 6 (0H/6A)

PEN - 5 (2H/3A)

BHM - 4 (2H/2A)

EVV - 3 (3H/0A)

HSV - 3 (2H/1A)

PEO - 3(3H/0A)

The Marksmen will be busy come the holidays this season, with games on Thanksgiving (Home), New Year's Eve (Away), Valentine's Day (Away), and even the rare Leap Year Day (Home).

Without further introduction, here is the FULL 2019-2020 Fayetteville Marksmen Schedule!

OCTOBER

Fri. Oct. 18 - 7:30 P.M. AT Macon

Sat, Oct. 19 - 6 P.M. vs Knoxville

Fri, Oct. 25 - 7:35 P.M. AT Knoxville

Sat, Oct. 26 - 7:05 P.M. AT Roanoke

NOVEMBER

Fri, Nov. 1 - 7:00 P.M. vs Pensacola

Sat, Nov. 2 - 6:00 P.M. vs Pensacola

Fri, Nov. 8 - 7:05 P.M. AT Roanoke

Fri, Nov. 15 - 7:00 P.M. vs Roanoke

Sat, Nov. 16 - 6:00 P.M. vs Roanoke

Fri, Nov. 22 - 7:30 P.M. AT Birmingham

Sat, Nov. 23 - 7:00 P.M. AT Birmingham

Thu, Nov. 28 - 7:00 P.M. vs Roanoke

Sat, Nov. 30 - 6:00 P.M. vs Knoxville

DECEMBER

Sat, Dec. 7 - 7:00 P.M. AT Macon

Thu, Dec. 12 - 7:05 P.M. AT Roanoke

Fri, Dec. 13 - 7:00 P.M. vs Huntsville

Sat, Dec. 14 - 6:00 P.M. vs Huntsville

Sat, Dec. 21 - 7:05 P.M. AT Roanoke

Fri, Dec. 27 - 7:00 P.M. vs Knoxville

Sat, Dec. 28 - 7:35 P.M. AT Knoxville

Tue, Dec. 31 - 6:05 P.M. AT Roanoke

JANUARY

Fri, Jan. 3 - 7:05 P.M. AT Roanoke

Sat, Jan. 4 - 6:00 P.M. vs Roanoke

Fri, Jan. 10 - 7:30 P.M. AT Macon

Sat, Jan. 11 - 7:00 P.M. AT Macon

Fri, Jan. 17 - 7:00 P.M. vs Macon

Sat, Jan. 18 - 6:00 P.M. vs Macon

Fri, Jan. 24 - 7:00 P.M. vs Evansville

Sat, Jan. 25 - 6:00 P.M. vs Evansville

Sun, Jan. 26 - 3:00 P.M. vs Evansville

Fri, Jan. 31 - 7:35 P.M. AT Knoxville

FEBRUARY

Sat, Feb. 1 - 3:00 P.M. AT Hunstville

Fri, Feb. 7 - 7:00 P.M. vs Birmingham

Sat, Feb. 8 - 6:00 P.M. vs Birmingham

Sun, Feb. 9 - 3:00 P.M. vs Macon

Fri, Feb. 14 - 7:10 P.M. AT Quad City

Sat, Feb. 15 - 7:10 P.M. AT Quad City

Sun, Feb. 16 - 1:00 P.M. AT Quad City

Thu, Feb. 20 - 10:00 A.M. vs Macon

Fri, Feb. 21 - 7:30 P.M. AT Macon

Sat, Feb. 22 - 7:35 P.M. AT Knoxville

Fri, Feb. 28 - 7:00 P.M. vs Roanoke

Sat, Feb. 29 - 6:00 P.M. vs Roanoke

MARCH

Fri, March 6 - 7:35 P.M. AT Pensacola

Sat, March 7 - 7:05 P.M. AT Pensacola

Sun, March 8 - 4:05 P.M. AT Pensacola

Fri, March 13 - 7:00 P.M. vs Peoria

Sat, March 14 - 6:00 P.M. vs Peoria

Sun, March 15 - 3:00 P.M. vs Peoria

Fri, March 20 - 7:00 P.M. vs Macon

Sat, March 21 - 6:00 P.M. vs Macon

Thu, March 26 - 7:10 AT Quad City

Fri, March 27 - 7:10 AT Quad City

Sat, March 28 - 7:10 AT Quad City

APRIL

Fri, Apr. 3 - 7:00 P.M. vs Knoxville

Sat, Apr. 4 - 7:35 P.M. AT Knoxville

With our full schedule released, the time for schedule planning for our fans has come to begin preparations on their games to attend. Now knowing what nights we play, the time has never been better to get YOUR 2019-2020 Marksmen Season Tickets. If you're interested in getting yours, fill out our interest form HERE.

-

The preparation for the 2019-2020 season begins now for the Fayetteville Marksmen organization! Season Tickets are on-sale now, with the most affordable plans and best benefits we've ever offered.

If you're interested in partnering up with the Marksmen organization, or hearing about our season ticket packages, group packages, mini-plans, or advertising benefits in-arena or with the broadcast, email Director of Digital Marketing and Media Shawn Bednard, SBednard@MarksmenHockey.com or call the Marksmen Office at (910) 321-0123.

