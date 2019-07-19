2019-2020 Full Marksmen Schedule Released
July 19, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The calendar is set, and all that's left now is the action for the Fayetteville Marksmen professional hockey team. Heading into Season 3 of the team, the Marksmen look to build off the success of a massive turnaround the previous season, including their first playoff appearance and victory.
After the initial 28 home games were marked, the final 28 games take their place. The 2019-2020 schedule includes the franchise's first-ever trips to Moline, IL to challenge the Quad City Storm, as well as an early-season playoff rematch with the Birmingham Bulls in Pelham, AL on November 22 and 23.
The schedule is broken down as such for games:
OCT (1H/3A)
NOV (6H/3A)
DEC (3H/5A)
JAN (6H/4A)
FEB (6H/6A)
MAR (5H/6A)
APR (1H/1A)
This season, the Marksmen will continue their intense rivalry with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs for 12 games, as well as the exciting battles with foes in the Macon Mayhem and Knoxville Ice Bears for 10 games each.
The full Marksmen opponent schedule looks as such:
RNK - 12 (6H/6A)
KNX - 10 (5H/5A)
MAC - 10 (5H/5A)
QC - 6 (0H/6A)
PEN - 5 (2H/3A)
BHM - 4 (2H/2A)
EVV - 3 (3H/0A)
HSV - 3 (2H/1A)
PEO - 3(3H/0A)
The Marksmen will be busy come the holidays this season, with games on Thanksgiving (Home), New Year's Eve (Away), Valentine's Day (Away), and even the rare Leap Year Day (Home).
Without further introduction, here is the FULL 2019-2020 Fayetteville Marksmen Schedule!
OCTOBER
Fri. Oct. 18 - 7:30 P.M. AT Macon
Sat, Oct. 19 - 6 P.M. vs Knoxville
Fri, Oct. 25 - 7:35 P.M. AT Knoxville
Sat, Oct. 26 - 7:05 P.M. AT Roanoke
NOVEMBER
Fri, Nov. 1 - 7:00 P.M. vs Pensacola
Sat, Nov. 2 - 6:00 P.M. vs Pensacola
Fri, Nov. 8 - 7:05 P.M. AT Roanoke
Fri, Nov. 15 - 7:00 P.M. vs Roanoke
Sat, Nov. 16 - 6:00 P.M. vs Roanoke
Fri, Nov. 22 - 7:30 P.M. AT Birmingham
Sat, Nov. 23 - 7:00 P.M. AT Birmingham
Thu, Nov. 28 - 7:00 P.M. vs Roanoke
Sat, Nov. 30 - 6:00 P.M. vs Knoxville
DECEMBER
Sat, Dec. 7 - 7:00 P.M. AT Macon
Thu, Dec. 12 - 7:05 P.M. AT Roanoke
Fri, Dec. 13 - 7:00 P.M. vs Huntsville
Sat, Dec. 14 - 6:00 P.M. vs Huntsville
Sat, Dec. 21 - 7:05 P.M. AT Roanoke
Fri, Dec. 27 - 7:00 P.M. vs Knoxville
Sat, Dec. 28 - 7:35 P.M. AT Knoxville
Tue, Dec. 31 - 6:05 P.M. AT Roanoke
JANUARY
Fri, Jan. 3 - 7:05 P.M. AT Roanoke
Sat, Jan. 4 - 6:00 P.M. vs Roanoke
Fri, Jan. 10 - 7:30 P.M. AT Macon
Sat, Jan. 11 - 7:00 P.M. AT Macon
Fri, Jan. 17 - 7:00 P.M. vs Macon
Sat, Jan. 18 - 6:00 P.M. vs Macon
Fri, Jan. 24 - 7:00 P.M. vs Evansville
Sat, Jan. 25 - 6:00 P.M. vs Evansville
Sun, Jan. 26 - 3:00 P.M. vs Evansville
Fri, Jan. 31 - 7:35 P.M. AT Knoxville
FEBRUARY
Sat, Feb. 1 - 3:00 P.M. AT Hunstville
Fri, Feb. 7 - 7:00 P.M. vs Birmingham
Sat, Feb. 8 - 6:00 P.M. vs Birmingham
Sun, Feb. 9 - 3:00 P.M. vs Macon
Fri, Feb. 14 - 7:10 P.M. AT Quad City
Sat, Feb. 15 - 7:10 P.M. AT Quad City
Sun, Feb. 16 - 1:00 P.M. AT Quad City
Thu, Feb. 20 - 10:00 A.M. vs Macon
Fri, Feb. 21 - 7:30 P.M. AT Macon
Sat, Feb. 22 - 7:35 P.M. AT Knoxville
Fri, Feb. 28 - 7:00 P.M. vs Roanoke
Sat, Feb. 29 - 6:00 P.M. vs Roanoke
MARCH
Fri, March 6 - 7:35 P.M. AT Pensacola
Sat, March 7 - 7:05 P.M. AT Pensacola
Sun, March 8 - 4:05 P.M. AT Pensacola
Fri, March 13 - 7:00 P.M. vs Peoria
Sat, March 14 - 6:00 P.M. vs Peoria
Sun, March 15 - 3:00 P.M. vs Peoria
Fri, March 20 - 7:00 P.M. vs Macon
Sat, March 21 - 6:00 P.M. vs Macon
Thu, March 26 - 7:10 AT Quad City
Fri, March 27 - 7:10 AT Quad City
Sat, March 28 - 7:10 AT Quad City
APRIL
Fri, Apr. 3 - 7:00 P.M. vs Knoxville
Sat, Apr. 4 - 7:35 P.M. AT Knoxville
