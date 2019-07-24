Mayhem Sign First Goaltender to Training Camp Roster

July 24, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release





The Macon Mayhem have filled one of the spots for the most important position, signing goaltender Kevin Entmaa to a training camp tryout.

Entmaa (25) made his professional debut with the Mayhem on March 22nd last season in Pensacola. He had an outstanding first game, stopping 31 of the 33 shots he faced, but his performance was unfortunately overshadowed by a 29-save shutout made by Brian Billett. Still, Entmaa closed the month of March with multiple strong outings, allowing just two goals per game four times in a row. By the end of the regular season, the Milton, ON native flaunted an impressive .925 save percentage and a 2.84 goals against average.

"Kevin has a lot of potential and I really liked the competitiveness he brought to the rink every day," Mayhem Head Coach Leo Thomas said. "He really proved himself in the last few games and playoffs. We are definitely thrilled to have Entmaa back and between the pipes."

The Adrian College standout broke records at his alma mater in saves, save percentage, and wins. He was effectively the starting net-minder for all four years, playing in 84 career games and concluding with a .919 SV% and a 2.09 GAA. In addition to the six games he played for the Mayhem during the regular season, Entmaa (6'0, 190) managed to pick up some playoff experience when he started in the first game of the postseason against the Knoxville Ice Bears. Spending some time in Macon in March and April gave Entmaa the assurance he needed to make his commitment to the organization for the immediate future.

"I'm very excited to have signed with the Macon Mayhem for the upcoming 2019-20 season," Entmaa said. "I was lucky enough to get a feel for the community and team at the tail end of last season, which made this decision to sign very easy for me. The team and community have a lot of great people that make it easy to feel at home. I'm excited to get down there and get to work for my first full professional season."

Entmaa marks the third player signing of the off-season and the first goaltender added to the roster. The signings will continue throughout the summer as training camp draws nearer. Opening night is scheduled for October 18th against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Mayhem season tickets and partial plans are available for the 2019-20 season. For more information, call the Mayhem front office at (478) 803-1592.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from July 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.