Ice Flyers Sign Leading +/- D'Andrea for 2019-20 Season

July 24, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release





Pensacola, Fla. - Today the Pensacola Ice Flyers announced the return of Forward Brett D'Andrea for the 2019-20 season.

Joining the Ice Flyers immediately out of his four-year NCAA Division I tenure, D'Andrea led the Ice Flyers in +/- scoring throughout the 2018-19 season holding +12. D'Andrea also totaled 25 points in the past season with nine goals and 16 assists.

Less than a month into his professional career, D'Andrea was called up to the ECHL Toledo Walleye on November 12 and played until January 29. This year will mark D'Andrea's second season as a forward with the Ice Flyers and his second professional season overall.

When asked about signing D'Andrea to the team for the upcoming season, Head Coach Rod Aldoff said, "Brett did a great job for us last season. He's an intelligent player in all three zones and comes to compete everyday. He's an elite player. I'll be looking on him not only the ice, but for leadership as well. I'm very excited to have him back in an Ice Flyers jersey."

Throughout his NCAA career at Bowling Green State University, D'Andrea amassed 51 points netting a total of 23 goals and added 28 assists. D'Andrea was also awarded onto the NCAA (WCHA) All-Academic Team during the 2015-16 season. When asked on returning to Pensacola for his second season, D'Andrea also expressed his excitement and gratitude on his continued tenure by saying, "I'm very fortunate to be able to come back to this beautiful city. I'm excited to pick up where we left off, but I believe we have more to give to our passionate fans and I can't wait to get back at it."

Opening Weekend for the Ice Flyers will take place on Friday, October 18 and Saturday, October 19 while hosting the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. Season tickets are available and can be purchased at the Ice Flyers office or by calling them at 850-466-3111.

