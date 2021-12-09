Mayhem Reschedule Peanuts Night Promotion

MACON, GA - The Macon Mayhem announced today a rescheduling of their Peanuts Night promotion. Originally scheduled for this Saturday, December 11th's game, the Peanuts Night has been rescheduled to later in the year on Pucks and Paws Night, which will be February 26th.

Due to extenuating circumstances that could not be rectified before our originally scheduled date of this weekend, we were not going to be able to have specialty Peanuts jerseys in time for the game. We are greatly disappointed about this turn of events and want to apologize to our fans. We worked diligently this week toward finding a solution but were unable to given the timeframe. We know many fans were looking forward to the specialty Peanuts Christmas jerseys as we were as well. We appreciate your understanding.

The Mayhem would like to thank OT Sports, Peanuts, Erthal Chiropractic, and Coca-Cola for their great support and for working with us as we collectively exhausted every option possible in order to host the event.

The Mayhem still look forward to hosting fans out for another amazing Teddy Bear Toss Night on Saturday where fans are encouraged to bring stuffed animals to be thrown on the ice after the first Mayhem goal. It is one of the most classic promotions in all of minor league hockey, and we look forward to it every year given the great support of our fans. We hope that fans still come out to share a little holiday cheer as we take on the Roanoke Railyard Dawgs. We also look forward to partnering with Peanuts to promote our Pucks and Paws Night with the hopes those specialty jerseys will be special for the fans as well. To our knowledge, no other team in our league has done a Peanuts jersey in conjunction with Pucks and Paws Night so we are excited about embarking on a new frontier full of creative and unique possibilities.

