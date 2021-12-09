Thunderbolts Prepare for Huntsville Rematch at Ford Center

December 9, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, Ind: After upsetting the first-place Huntsville Havoc in Huntsville this past Friday and following up with a 4-1 victory over the Birmingham Bulls on Saturday, the Thunderbolts prepare to face the Havoc on home ice this Saturday night at Ford Center.

Week In Review:

On Friday night, The Thunderbolts came back from an early 1-0 deficit with two goals only 11 seconds apart from Zane Jones and Peter De Coppi to take a 2-1 lead through the first period. After the Havoc stormed back in the second period to take a 3-2 lead, Cameron Cook scored for Evansville in the early third period to force overtime, where Jones would score once again to defeat the Havoc. Evansville scored the first three goals against Birmingham on Saturday, with Brett Radford and Scott Kirton's first period goals, and Josh Adkins' goal early in the second period. Kirton added an empty net goal late in regulation to lead the Thunderbolts to a perfect two-win weekend, as Evansville defeated Birmingham 4-1. Brian Billett earned both wins in net, stopping a combined 41 of 45 shots faced this past weekend.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts host the Huntsville Havoc at Ford Center this Saturday, December 11th, faceoff at 7:00pm CT. For tickets, call 812-422-BOLT(2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

Scouting the Opponent:

Huntsville Havoc:

Record: 15-1-1, 31 Points, 1st Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Jacob Barber (14 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Jacob Barber (30 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Max Milosek (10-1-0, .927 Save %)

Thunderbolts 21-22 Record vs HSV: 1-0-0

Mathieu Newcomb opened the scoring for Huntsville on Friday night, and Jacob Barber along with Bauer Neudecker scored Huntsville's second period goals, before the Thunderbolts came back to defeat Huntsville in overtime. On Saturday night in Vermilion County, Barber scored two goals, while Neudecker, Christian Faggas, Rob Darrar, and Nolan Kaiser scored a goal each in a 6-2 victory over the Bobcats, with Hunter Vorva stopping 29 of 31 shots on goal.

