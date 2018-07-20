Mayhem Release 2018-19 Jersey Designs, Pre-Order Starts Monday

July 20, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release





MACON, GA- The Macon Mayhem released the new jersey designs for the 2018-19 season on Friday. The team will begin the pre-order for the jerseys on Monday, July 23.

"We're really excited about the new jerseys for this season," said Mayhem general manager Blair Floyd. "Starting a new chapter of Mayhem hockey, we wanted to represent a new look, but we also wanted to go with a traditional look, as we look to keep our winning tradition going. I think we found a jersey that represents both and that the players and fans will all love."

Fans can pre-order both custom and blank jerseys for the upcoming season through the Mayhem front office. Custom jerseys are $170 for adult sizes and $115 for youth sizes, and the jerseys must be ordered and paid-in-full by September 14. Blank jerseys are $110 for adult sizes and $85 for youth sizes. Jersey sizes range from youth small through four extra-large.

For information on the upcoming season, 2018-19 jerseys and 2018-19 tickets, visit MaconMayhem.com or call the Mayhem front office at (478) 803-1592.

