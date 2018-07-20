Quad City Storm Adds Donald Olivieri and Bryan Arneson to Line Up

The Quad City Storm announced today that the team has signed Philadelphia native Donald Olivieri and Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada native Bryan Arneson to a professional tryout agreement for the team's October training camp.

Philadelphia native Donald Olivieri joins the Storm following a stint in the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) with the Rapid City Rush. Olivieri has also played with Mississippi Riverkings, Evansville Thunderbolts and Peoria Rivermen in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) and with Missouri Mavericks and Norfolk Admirals in the ECHL. Olivieri stands at 6 foot and weighs in at 205 pounds and has proven he's a physical player who stands up for his team. Coach Dave Pszenyczny said, "Don is a strong offensive defense-men who is not afraid to throw the body." "He has a heavy shot that makes teams really pay on the power play," he added.

The Canadian born Bryan Arneson previously played in the ECHL with the Wheeling Nailers and in the SPHL with the Mississippi Riverkings. Arneson stands at 5'11" and weighs in at 180 pounds and has a scoring touching, having aced 16 goals last season with Mississippi. "Bryan is a gritty winger who get under the other team's skin; opponents take notice when he is on the ice because of his hard hits, " said new head coach Dave Pszenyczny.

The addition of Donald Olivieri and Bryan Arneson bring the Storm's training camp ledger to four players, which includes the previously announced players Nicola Levesque and Vladimir Nikiforov, both signed to professional tryout agreements earlier this month. The Quad City Storm are expected to open their training camp in early October prior to October 13's preseason game against the Peoria Rivermen at Peoria's very own Carver Arena. The Storm's regular-season schedule is set to begin October 20 against the Peoria Rivermen at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

