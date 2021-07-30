Mayhem Reacquire Fan Favorite Soumelidis

MACON, G.A. - The Macon Mayhem completed a trade on Friday afternoon, sending the rights to forward Max Cook to the Fayetteville Marksmen in exchange for the rights to forward Stathis Soumelidis.

Both names should be greatly familiar to both of their new respective organizations.

Forward Max Cook (31) played the majority of four seasons with the SPHL Fayetteville organization from 2016 to 2020. Last year he signed in Macon after Fayetteville was unable to participate in the shortened SPHL season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With Macon, Cook tallied 11 points in 13 games before receiving a call up to the Florida Everblades of the ECHL. Coach Kerr initially placed him on the Mayhem's protected list. Now, the Frankfort, IL native will now have the opportunity to return to where he has played the majority of his professional career.

Forward Stathis Soumelidis (27) officially returns back to the Mayhem organization after a brief nine game stint with the Fayetteville Marksmen in the 2019-2020 season following a late season trade. Soumelidis has played the majority of five seasons with the Mayhem since 2016 and returned to Macon last season after Fayetteville was not able to resume play yet. The Czech Republic native has accumulated 119 points in 214 career SPHL games including a President's Cup Trophy with the Mayhem in the 2016-17 season. His impact also goes beyond the ice as he has captured the adulation of being a Macon fan favorite for his gritty demeanor on the ice and his community outreach efforts beyond it.

"I'm delighted to have (Stathis Soumelidis) back in our organization officially," said Mayhem Head Coach Kevin Kerr. "We knew this was a possibility going into the offseason after discussions with Fayetteville. Soumelidis is a 200 foot player, and you can never have enough of those. We were determined to bring him back for his outstanding leadership both on and off the ice. He has committed a lot to the organization and community since 2016, and we are ecstatic to be committed to him."

Soumelidis will still need to negotiate a contract with the Mayhem and will receive an invitation to training camp come October.

