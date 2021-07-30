SPHL Announces Partnership with TeamWork Online

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced Friday it has signed a licensing agreement with TeamWork Online to use its recruiting and application tracking system software for human resource management to post jobs and recruit candidates for all 11 SPHL teams.

The SPHL joins an elite group of professional sports leagues and teams, including the NHL, AHL and ECHL, and most teams in the NBA, NFL, MLB and MLS, who have been using TeamWork Online's recruitment software to find the sports industry's top talent, many for 20 years.

"TeamWork Online is thrilled to partner with SPHL and to help them recruit top front office executives that will play a huge role in more communities enjoying young hockey talent," said Buffy Filippell, TeamWork Online founder.

"TeamWork Online is the most popular employee recruiting software and platform for sports and live events. Our proprietary system has built an amazing talent pool who have fueled the growth of the sports industry and will continue to do so by showcasing the power of sport and live events to create lifelong memories."

"We are very excited to partner with TeamWork Online," added SPHL Commissioner Doug Price. "TeamWork On- line is far and away the premier online sports recruiting service and this agreement will give our teams the opportunity to find highly-qualified individuals who are looking to further their sports career."

Job seekers can visit thesphl.com, official website of the SPHL, and click on the Careers link to view employment and internship opportunities and submit an on-line resume directly though the SPHL/TeamWork Online page.

