Mayhem Hosting UGA Hockey

September 19, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Thursday a partnership with the University of Georgia Hockey Team, welcoming the Ice Dawgs to play two games at the Macon Coliseum next month.

"We're thrilled to be able to bring college hockey back to the Macon Centreplex this fall," said team President Alex Wall. "As we continue to do our part in growing hockey in the South, we are excited to showcase additional high-level hockey that's played right in our backyard."

The Mayhem will be hosting the visiting Fayetteville Marksmen on Friday, October 25 (College Night) and Saturday, October 26 (Oktoberfest). Fans with tickets to those games will be able to enjoy two-for-one hockey, as the Ice Dawgs will take the ice immediately following the Mayhem game Friday night and will finish their two-game set against the University of Delaware Blue Hens on Saturday afternoon.

The Mayhem are partnering with Visit Macon to present UGA Hockey weekend.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Macon Mayhem in hosting the University of Georgia Hockey Team in Macon this season," said Gary Wheat, President and CEO of Visit Macon. "This event will be a huge treat for Bulldog fans in the Middle Georgia area, will welcome fans from outside our area, and will be a great display of collegiate hockey in the Coliseum. We look forward to UGA fans enjoying their beloved 'Dawgs on the ice in Macon."

The Mayhem will take the ice both Friday and Saturday sporting specialty college jerseys, which will be auctioned off after the game Saturday night.

Details for additional events throughout the weekend will be shared in the coming weeks.

Tickets for Friday, October 25 and Saturday, October 26 are on sale now at maconmayhem.com.

