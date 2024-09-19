Jordan Henderson Returns to Ice Flyers

September 19, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Head Coach Gary Graham announced today that defenseman Jordan Henderson and the team have agreed to terms for the upcoming season.

"I believe Jordan has a higher ceiling that he can hit this season," said Graham. "He has set some bigger personal goals for himself and I want to see him bring what I know he is capable of. I'm looking forward to seeing him grow."

The left-handed, native of British Columbia is back for his third season with the Ice Flyers after recording 19 points (5g, 14a) in 56 games played during the 2023-24 season. In his 2022-23 rookie season, Henderson accumulated 23 points (5g, 18a) in 55 games played.

"As I head into my third season with Pensacola, I'm ready to give it everything I've got," said Henderson. "Each year brings new challenges, but also new opportunities to grow, push harder, and leave it all on the ice. I'm really looking forward to meeting some new faces around the locker room and help build a foundation early. We have a job to do and that's to win a championship."

