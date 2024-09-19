Stephen Alvo Signs, Stays in Star City

September 19, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday that defenseman Stephen Alvo has signed a contract for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

Alvo enters his sixth professional season and third year with the Dawgs. Last season, the Withrow Park, Ontario native had two goals, 24 assists, and a minus-one rating in 46 games played for the Dawgs, while also adding one goal and one assist in the President's Cup Playoffs. In his SPHL career, the five-foot-eleven defenseman has totaled 10 goals, 53 assists, and a plus-10 rating in 137 regular season games, with an additional two goals, nine assists, a plus-nine rating, and a President's Cup title with Roanoke in 2023 over the course of 12 career postseason games played. Alvo also played parts of two seasons in Slovakia2 with HK Spisska Nova Ves from 2019-2021.

"Alvo has been a really solid addition to the core of this team," said Roanoke head coach Dan Bremner when asked about Alvo. "He's come up big in some clutch moments for us in the past couple of seasons, and is a skilled distributor for our offense from the blue line in addition to what he brings defensively. I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do this season."

Training camp is set to start October 8, 2024 at Berglund Center Coliseum. Times of sessions open to the public will be released at a later date. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2024-2025 season at home on Friday, October 18 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Opening Night is sponsored by Haley Toyota with K92.3. Single game tickets for the season go on sale online and at the box office on Wednesday, September 18 at 10:00 A.M.

