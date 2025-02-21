Mayhem Fall to Roanoke in Return to Action

(MACON, Ga.) - The Mayhem held 1-0 lead through two periods, but it was not enough as the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs continue their seven-game winning streak; ending the Mayhem's three-game winning streak with a 3-1 loss.

As the Mayhem returned from their off-week on racing night, the need for speed was not showing in the first period. However, the Mayhem were winning in terms of shots on goal and had two good-looking power plays. Through one period, Macon was outshooting the Rail Yard Dawgs, 15 to six. Roanoke's Brendan Pepe was sent to the box for two minutes for interference, as well as Andrew Harley, who also went for tripping. Macon could not score on either of these power plays and the first period ended scoreless.

Almost six minutes into the second period, the puck was shot up in the air from the Mayhem's defensive zone and hit Roanoke's Stephen Alvo in the face. Yaroslav Yevdokimov was able to gather the rebound in neutral ice, and move in to get the first goal of the game, unassisted. Alvo briefly left the game but was able to return to the game with a cage on his helmet. The score was 1-0 in favor of the Mayhem going into the second intermission.

A series of unfortunate events struck the Mayhem as less than two minutes into the third period, a Carson Gallagher shot towards the left post dinked in to tie the game at one. Fourteen minutes later, Gallagher again scored as Josh Boyko went out of the net to get the puck, but Gallagher grabbed the loose puck and had a wide-open shot to take the lead 2-1. 40 seconds later, Gallagher sent a one-timer to the masked-up Alvo who made it a 3-1 game. Macon was not able to recover as they fell to the Rail Yard Dawgs.

