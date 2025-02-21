Game Preview: February 21 vs Evansville

February 21, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Ice Flyers return to the Hangar for a crucial showdown against the Evansville Thunderbolts Friday night as they kick off the three-game series with College Night presented by Pensacola State College.

Doors: 6:00 p.m. CT

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

Listen: Fox Sports-Pensacola (101.1 FM, 1450 AM), Radio Voice of the Ice Flyers Paul Chestnutt broadcasting.

Ice Flyers Record: 14-22-3-3 (34 Points)

Ice Flyers Last Game: 3-2 OT Win over the Birmingham Bulls on Saturday, February 15

Thunderbolts Record: 17-18-2-3 (39 Points)

Thunderbolts Last Game: 4-2 Win over the Peoria Rivermen on Sunday, February 16

PROMO INFO

- Tonight's College Night is presented by Pensacola State College.

- College Students from any University can purchase $12 tickets at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office with their college I.D.

- The Ice Flyers Foundation will be giving away $5,000 worth of scholarships at the game. Students can enter by visiting the Coca-Cola Concierge above section 111 with their student I.D.

- The 50/50 raffle will be a weekend jackpot benefiting Rally Gulf Coast with the winner being announced on Sunday.

- Tonight's Shirt-off-his-back raffle winner will get to take home #17 Doug Elgstam's season-worn Columbia jersey at the end of the 2024-25 season.

WHAT ARE WE WEARING?

The team will be wearing their columbia blue Uniforms.

WHAT'S NEXT AFTER THIS GAME?

Home: Saturday, Feb. 22 | Military Appreciation Night presented by Navy Federal Credit Union | Get Tickets | 7PM

Home: Sunday, Feb. 23 | Savings Sunday presented by HCA Florida West Hospital | Get Tickets | 4PM

