Williams Scores Twice in Loss to Havoc
February 21, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)
Knoxville Ice Bears News Release
Knoxville cut an early deficit to one goal on two occasions, but couldn't draw even as Knoxville fell to Huntsville 4-2 at the Von Braun Center Friday night.
Huntsville scored when it kept a clearing attempt in at the blue line and slipped it behind the defense to Jack Jaunich, who punched the loose puck past Hunter Virostek at 11:36. Phil Elgstam scored a power play goal three minutes later to make it 2-0.
Tyler Williams got Knoxville on the board early in the second period to bring the Ice Bears to within one. With Knoxville on the power play, Derek Osik and Jason Brancheau worked the puck off the right-wing wall and Brancheau slid the puck across to the left point to Williams. Williams fired a wrist shot from atop the left circle that beat Mike Robinson for his 13th of the season.
Charlie Risk scored from the point 16 seconds into the third period to make it 3-1.
Williams netted his second of the night on a cross-ice feed from Jimmy Soper. Dawson McKinney worked the puck up the wing to Soper, who created a two-on-one. Soper's pass found Williams for an easy goal at 2:27.
Huntsville scored less than a minute later to cap off the scoring with Jaunich's second of the evening.
Virostek made 21 saves for Knoxville. Robinson made 32 stops for Huntsville.
The two teams square off again in Huntsville tomorrow night.
Images from this story
|
Knoxville Ice Bears' Tyler Williams in action
