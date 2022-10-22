Mayhem Fall to Huntsville in 2022 Season Opener

MACON - The Mayhem get shut out in their season opener by the Huntsville Havoc. Final score 4-0.

The Mayhem came out looking like the young and scrappy team they are. Big hits and solid backcheck by the Macon defensemen kept the Havoc off the scoreboard through the first period. After killing back-to-back 2-minute minors, the Mayhem forwards found some life and peppered Huntsville goalie Nick Latinovich to no avail. Both teams left the ice after 20 minutes without a goal.

Scoring opened up in the second after the Mayhem killed their third penalty of the night when Carter Roo found a loose puck in the crease and buried it to give the Havoc a one-goal advantage. This opened the floodgates as the next two minutes would see Huntsville forwards Tyler Piacentini and Austin Martinsen get shots past rookie goaltender Josh Benson to put the Havoc up three. The Mayhem were able to regain their composure defensively and shut down the Havoc attack for the rest of the period, leaving the second period in a 3-0 hole.

The Mayhem came out flat-footed in the third period and Kyle Clarke scored his second of the season for the Havoc to make it 4-0 less than halfway through the final frame. After that goal, Huntsville started to park the bus and switched to a conservative, defensive style. The Mayhem mustered a couple of chances but failed to put a puck in the net. Macon third-liners Kyle Soper and Connor Graham saw scoring opportunities in front of the net but Latinovich stood tall en route to his first career shutout.

The Mayhem hit the road next to take on the Pensacola Ice Flyers tomorrow, the puck drops at 8:05 EST.

The Mayhem will be back on home ice October 28th - 29th against the Roanoke Railyard Dawgs. Tickets are available for purchasing at the Macon Centrplex Box Office or online at MaconMayhem.com.

