SPHL Announces Suspensions

October 22, 2022







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the following suspensions:

Fayetteville's Andrew Lane

Fayetteville's Andrew Lane has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 5, Fayetteville at Roanoke, played on Friday, October 21.

Lane was assessed a minor penalty for interference at 14:26 of the first period.

Lane will miss Fayetteville's game tonight against Roanoke.

Knoxville's Ryan Devine

Knoxville's Ryan Devine has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of an unpenalized hit in SPHL Game 2, Evansville at Knoxville, played on Friday, October 21.

Devine will miss Knoxville's game tonight against Evansville.

Peoria's Zach Wilkie

Peoria's Zach Wilkie has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of an unpenalized slew-footing incident in SPHL Game 4, Peoria at Quad City, played on Friday, October 21.

Wilkie will miss Peoria's game tonight against Quad City.

