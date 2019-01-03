Mayhem ECHL Call-Ups Thriving at the Next Level

The halfway mark of the 2018-19 season is right around the corner, and the Mayhem have now seen more than one third of their opening night roster called up to the ECHL.

In recent years, the Southern Professional Hockey League has formed into a reliable pipeline for advancing player careers to the affiliate level. With the institution of new front office personnel, as well as key rule changes, the league has grown in its competitiveness, speed, youth, and its talent overall. With this said, SPHL players are far more likely to not only be closely scouted and acquired by teams in the ECHL, but also to stay there.

The ECHL is the second farm league for the NHL, with the American Hockey League serving as the top and final pitstop for players in their journeys to making it to "The Show." Reaching the affiliate level is one thing; staying there is another. As for the Mayhem, one could argue that the most impressive sidebar to their parade of player progression this season has been not the sheer number of players called up, but the fact that none of them have permanently returned to Macon.

Of the seven players who have moved on, six of them specialize in keeping the puck out of their own net and were all pivotal in creating the Mayhem's league-leading 2.08 goals against per game. Three goaltenders and three defensemen are now providing their services to ECHL squads.

Goaltenders

Gordon Defiel was the first domino to fall this season, moving on to the Washington Capitals' affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays on November 5th. When called up, Defiel led the entire SPHL in goals against average (1.33) and save percentage (.952), having won all three of his starts with the Mayhem and earning a shutout in just his second game.

Since joining South Carolina, Defiel has played in ten games and has earned a 5-3-0 record. His save percentage of .910 leads all Stingrays goaltenders, as does his goals against average of 2.65.

"Defiel has been unbelievable as far as his athleticism is concerned," Stingrays broadcaster and media relations director Jared Shafran said. "He competes extremely hard and will occasionally make those highlight-reel saves. We've had two goaltending injuries so far this season, and he has been our number one guy at times."

A month after Defiel's departure, his counterpart who had helped make up the strongest goaltending tandem in the SPHL also made for The Coast. 2017 President's Cup Champion and playoff MVP Jordan Ruby was brought aboard by the Pittsburgh Penguins' affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers of the Central Division in early December.

The Nailers are currently grappling for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, fighting through a number of injuries and AHL call-ups of their own. When Ruby was acquired, he immediately made the positive impact he was expected to and brought a steady presence to the goaltending position. Through six games played in Wheeling, Ruby boasts a 3-1-1 record, a 2.77 goals against average and a .903 save percentage.

"The first game Ruby played for us, we were down 4-0 to Ft. Wayne. Coach [Bavis] put him in and he played very well in relief, allowing only one goal," Nailers broadcaster DJ Abisalih said. "He went into the toughest building in the league in Toledo the next day, got the win against the Walleye 5-2, and finished out the weekend with a 5-1 home victory over the Indy Fuel. He's made an immediate impact. He wanted to meet our fans and be a part of things right from the start."

With both of the goaltenders he started the season with now in a different league, Mayhem Head Coach Leo Thomas had to find some new net-minders. Ian Sylves had been acquired shortly after Defiel's exodus, and Ruby's departure led to the arrival of Andrew D'Agostini. His tenure with the Mayhem was short-lived, playing only one game in Macon before heading to the North Division's Reading Royals, the Philadelphia Flyers' affiliate.

Immediately, D'Agostini sent shockwaves throughout the hockey world with an unbelievable triad of starts in net. The Royals hosted the Allen Americans in a three-game home stand in mid-December, and D'Agostini played every minute of the series. In his first game, he played the same day he arrived at an airport outside of Reading just hours earlier. He made 92 saves on 99 shots over the course of the weekend, and was featured on ESPN as Greg Wyshynski's best player in the world of the week.

"D'Agostini was brilliant that weekend," Royals broadcaster David Fine said. "He made three starts in as many nights and won all three, giving up seven goals the whole series. He's also an awesome person with his Saves for CF Program, which helps those suffering from cystic fibrosis. He's now got 50 total games of ECHL experience under his belt, and we're confident he can continue to progress his career here."

Defensemen

In mid-November, Mayhem defenseman Jake Faiella trekked 100 miles north after being loaned to the Atlanta Gladiators, but returned to Macon after a brief stint. Just four days later, however, Faiella was picked up by the independent Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the South Division. His presence made Greenville a tougher team to play against and bolstered their defense corps. Faiella has played in 13 games this season for the Swamp Rabbits.

Before leaving Macon, Faiella established himself immediately with the Mayhem in his first full professional campaign. The Ohio University grad scored a goal in his first game of the season, adding an assist a week later and burying a second goal on Thanksgiving Eve right before leaving for Greenville. Thus far, he has done just what he was acquired to do by former Mayhem Head Coach Kevin Kerr.

"We needed a steady defensive presence on the back end, and Faiella has provided exactly what he was advertised to," said Jordan Kuhns, broadcaster for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. "He's not afraid to get into the thick of things. With the injury to Trevor Owens, he's been pushed into an even bigger role for us lately. He's provided the play we needed at the back end and is now a +3 rating through 13 games here."

Faiella was the first of three Mayhem defensemen to move on this season. On the same day in which Ruby left for Wheeling, defenseman Brandon Fehd was recalled by the independent Rapid City Rush of the Mountain Division. His parting from Macon was a bitter pill to swallow for the Mayhem, as he had been leading the entire SPHL in points by a defenseman at the time he was called up (16 GP, 2 G, 9 A, 11 P). Even now, a month later, Fehd is tied for the SPHL lead in +/- for defensemen, with an impressive +16 rating.

Fehd scored a goal in his first game with his new team and has been utilized as both a forward and a defenseman since joining Rapid City. He's now got a goal and an assist in 13 games played for the Rush.

"Fehd has been a swing man. Whatever the team's needed, he's done," said Rush broadcaster Mark Binetti. "He started on defense, and we realized he was a fast enough skater that he could seamlessly transition to the forward position. At our training camp this summer, Fehd had the fastest time in the physical fitness challenge by a long shot. He's in unbelievable shape."

After Fehd left for Rapid City, Zach Urban began to inherit many of his power play duties for the Mayhem. Eventually, Urban took over as the lone defenseman on the Mayhem's top power play unit, and was playing well enough at both ends of the ice to capture the attention of the Toledo Walleye coaching staff.

Shortly before New Year's Eve, Urban was acquired by the Detroit Red Wings' ECHL affiliates in Toledo. His strong shutdown capabilities played an enormous role in the Mayhem's defensive prowess this season, and he has proven he can continue his services at the next level through two games played for the Walleye.

"We were in need of defensemen when we called up Zach," Walleye broadcaster Matt Melzak said. "He's been a good stay-at-home defenseman in the short time he's been here. He's got that long reach to help us make plays and he has adapted to the way we play very quickly."

Forwards

The most recent Mayhem player to be called up was Sam Wilbur, the only forward from Macon to head to the ECHL this season. Wilbur's been a consistent forward for the Mayhem since his arrival, playing in all 25 games and generating 17 points (5 G, 12 A). He has rotated between the center and right wing positions, providing steady scoring and ranking tied for third place on the team in points with Stathis Soumelidis and Dakota Klecha.

Wilbur already had previous experience playing for the St. Louis Blues affiliates, the Tulsa Oilers. Last season, the Saginaw, Michigan native played in a dozen games for Tulsa and accumulated four points (2 G, 2 A). His return to the Oilers is one which many of his new teammates will be thrilled about as they continue to duel for positioning in the highly competitive Mountain Division.

"Sam is a well-liked guy in our locker room, and he was a player that Coach Miller really liked," Oilers broadcaster John Peterson said. "His attitude and work ethic are both great. He was one of the final players we cut at our training camp this year. Our coaches have kept a close eye on him in Macon this season, and they are very excited to have a player with good size who they can trust to step in and fill a role for us."

Player call-ups are inevitable and have been affecting every pro team in every league all season. Every squad in the SPHL has had to endure losing some of its best players to the ECHL, and the struggles stemming from this are by no means unique to the Macon Mayhem. However, there is something to be said about the fact that none of the seven players sent up have permanently returned, and that the Mayhem have still managed to stay at the top of the SPHL standings all the while.

What does this mean? Put simply, the Mayhem have continued to develop quality talent that has thrived in NHL-affiliated leagues. Furthermore, it serves as one of the top organizations through which players can advance their professional hockey aspirations and reach new heights in their playing careers.

