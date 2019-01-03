Dillan Fox Called up to ECHL Maine

January 3, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday that forward Dillan Fox has been called up to the ECHL's Maine Mariners.

Fox heads to Maine after recording seven goals and nine assists in 24 games with the Dawgs. The third-year pro is in his first season in Roanoke after spending the bulk of the previous two with the now defunct Mississippi RiverKings. A product of Plattsburgh State in New York, Fox also played ten games in the ECHL for the Reading Royals last season and had a goal and two assists.

The Rail Yard Dawgs now have six players in the ECHL as Fox joins goaltender Brad Barone (Newfoundland Growlers), defensemen Cam Bakker (South Carolina Stingrays), Alex Adams (Worcester Railers) and Sean Federow (Toledo Walleye) as well as forward Michael Economos (Utah Grizzlies).

Roanoke returns to the ice on Friday night in Macon against the Mayhem. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 PM at the Macon Centreplex. The pregame show on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network begins at 7:15 PM.

