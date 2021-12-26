Mayhem Drop Two Points to the League Leading Havoc

HUNTSVILLE, AL - The Macon Mayhem would get back to work after a break for Christmas with a Sunday afternoon matinee with the Huntsville Havoc. After falling by a score of 6-1 in their only head to head matchup this season, the Mayhem would be looking for redemption in their Christmas stockings.

The game would open up with a flurry of fists. Taylor Cutting of the Mayhem and Mathieu Newcomb of the Havoc would find themselves on the naughty list as both would receive five minutes for fighting. Newcomb would receive an additional minor for instigating which would lead to a Mayhem power play. The Mayhem's struggling power play unit would cash in on the opportunity courtesy of Curtis Hansen's second goal of the season. Kelley would stand tall in net for the Mayhem, stopping 15 shots in the first. Unfortunately for Macon, Bauer Neudecker would even the fray heading into the break.

The second period would be a frivolous affair as both teams were only able to muster 16 total shots. Kelley and Vorva of Huntsville were both stellar as they denied any and all opportunities in the frame. The score would remain deadlocked at one after the second period.

With twenty minutes left to decide who would capture two points, Elliott St-Pierre would open the scoring for Huntsville. The Havoc would suffocate the Mayhem's offense in the third while tallying shots on goal at a rampant pace. Kelley would continue to be fantastic for the Mayhem, but he would eventual succumb an insurance goal to SPHL's leading scorer Jacob Barber.

After the final horn, the Huntsville Havoc would extend their league lead over the rest of the field as the Mayhem would only find coal in their stockings. Dillon Kelley was a bright spot for the Mayhem stopping 38/41 shots. While the standings gap may seem large, the talent gap between the two squads did not for a majority of the contest. The Mayhem will turn their attention to another team they've struggled with in the form of the Fayetteville Marksmen for a New Year's Eve matchup in North Carolina.

