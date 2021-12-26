Havoc Wreck Mayhem on Macon

HUNTSVILLE, AL - With canines in the building the Havoc would take on the 10th place Macon Mayhem for the first time this season.

The scoring would get started early by the Mayhem seeing a puck bounce past Hunter Vorva. However, the Havoc would answer quickly with star rookie and former UAH-Charger captain Bauer Neudecker scoring the game tying goal.

While the second period would see the small dogs run for glory, there would not be much on ice besides massive saves from Hunter Vorva.

Huntsville would make sure to capitalize early with a Sy Nutkevitch goal making it a 2-1 game with over 15 minutes left in the third. Jacob Barber would continue to lead the SPHL in goals with his 16th of the year sealing the deal for the Havoc.

Vorva would end the night with 22 saves and the win.

The Havoc will be back Thursday, December 30th for Thirsty Thursday with $3 beer specials throughout the game.

