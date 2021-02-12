Mayhem Drop Close Game in Birmingham Thursday Night

PELHAM, AL - A streak of points in five straight games came to a loss tonight just outside of the Magic City tonight as the Macon Mayhem drop a 2-1 game to the Birmingham Bulls in regulation. This coming fresh off the heels of a 2-1 OT victory in Middle Georgia on Saturday Night for the Mayhem's first win over the Bulls this season.

The Opening Frame of the close game would start as tightly-knotted on the scoresheet. The Mayhem would take the shots advantage early in the opening 20 minutes, but not be able to find any opportunities to score past previously figured-out goaltender Hayden Stewart. Despite the five-shot advantage, Macon would find itself scoreless against Birmingham in a 11-6 shooting first period, as Logan Nelson and the Bulls would do what opposing teams have done all season and take a 1-0 lead after one-third of the game.

Bad would meet evil for the Birmingham Bulls early on in period #2, as one of the Bulls' newer acquisitions, Cameron Strong, would find the back of the net for his first of the season, and give the Bulls a 2-1 advantage with over half the game to goal. This goal from Strong would come despite the fact that the Second featured a 12-4 shots advantage in the second 20 minutes of the game. A pair of penalties on each side would fair no favor toward Middle Georgia's boys as the Mayhem found themselves going into the final frame down by a pair.

Period #3 on the night would favor the ever-familiar feeling of playing from behind for the Mayhem, as the road-dogs of the weekend would play with a pair on the scoresheet ahead of them. The third period has been the lone double-digits scoring period of the season for the Mayhem, and would be the time-of-times to be in such a hole. With over half the period gone by, rookie Ryan Smith would find his second of the season to draw the road Mayhem within one, before the lone powerplay of the period eight seconds later. Macon wouldn't capitalize on its only man-advantage of the period, and wouldn't find the back of the net again in the final half of the period, falling 2-1.

After points in five straight games for the Mayhem, disappointment was inevitable for the borrowed-money Middle Georgians. Thankfully for the young Mayhem, they'll have to exhibit short memories as they head into a three-game road series against the high-flying Pensacola Ice Flyers in West Florida. Games against the Ice Flyers, starting Friday Night, can be caught on SPHLTV.com. The Mayhem return to the Macon Centreplex on February 20 & 21.

