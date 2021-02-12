Havoc Fall against Knoxville

February 12, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







The Havoc faced the Knoxville Ice Bears on the road on Friday night. After an early lead by Knoxville, the Havoc answered back with a goal by Matthew Barnaby. The Ice Bears began adding to their lead in the third period, but a goal from Tyler Piacentini kept it close. A few more goals from Knoxville ultimately kept the game out of reach to close the contest.

The Havoc return to action Saturday night at home against Pensacola.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.