Havoc Fall against Knoxville
February 12, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
The Havoc faced the Knoxville Ice Bears on the road on Friday night. After an early lead by Knoxville, the Havoc answered back with a goal by Matthew Barnaby. The Ice Bears began adding to their lead in the third period, but a goal from Tyler Piacentini kept it close. A few more goals from Knoxville ultimately kept the game out of reach to close the contest.
The Havoc return to action Saturday night at home against Pensacola.
