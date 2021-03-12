Mayhem Down Bulls 4-3 for First Road Win of March

PELHAM, AL - With a disappointing road loss to start March on the road, the Macon Mayhem would start their road weekend in Birmingham to take on the Bulls for their first road series of the month. Standing atop the Southern Professional Hockey League standings to start the new month, the Mayhem would look to continue their separation.

The newest of the Macon Mayhem, Jason Tackett, would score his first goal of the SPHL season in his debut with the team in a penalty-filled first period. The former Ferris Stater's goal, at full-strength, would lead off Macon's first true road-series of March as the first-and-only goal of the opening 20 minutes. With an 11-8 shots advantage for Macon, the Mayhem would lead 1-0 on the score sheet.

Period number two would find itself plenty productive for both sides. In a period plenty-filled with penalties by both the Mayhem and Bulls, the two teams would exchange opportunities on the scoring sheet. Halfway through the frame, Nick Minerva would score his second of the season to give Macon a then 2-0 lead. Just over two minutes later, Logan Nelson would cut the lead in half with his sixth of the season. 4:59 past Nelson's goal, Cole Stallard would knot the game up on his seventh of the season with a little over four minutes to go. This would prove to be more than enough time as Andrew Romano would beat Hayden Stewart for his fifth of the season with under three minutes to go. Macon would double up Birmingham in shots 16-8 in the second period, taking a 3-2 lead to intermission.

Goals would come quick in the third period, as Ryan Smith would score the eventual game-winner just 1:07 into the new frame for his fourth of the year. A quick-response goal from Birmingham's Jacob Smith would make it a one-goal-game just :22 later. Birmingham would take both penalties in the frame, as Macon's defense would put away the game with a 4-3 win for their 15th of the season.

Ryan Smith would come away with the game-winner in Birmingham, as Macon would pick up its first road-win of the month of March, and continue its reign at the top of the SPHL in Pelham. Macon closes out the weekend series with a battle in Pelham on Saturday afternoon, looking to head back to Middle Georgia with a new winning-streak in place.

