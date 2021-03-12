Havoc Lose in Knoxville

March 12, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







The Huntsville Havoc battled the Knoxville Ice Bears Friday night. The Ice Bears carried a 1-0 lead into the second until Derek Perl put the Havoc on the board. The tie wouldn't stand for long, as Knoxville scored twice to close out the second. The third period saw the Ice Bears score two more goals to make the final score 5-1.

The Havoc return to action Sunday night against Pensacola.

