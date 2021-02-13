Mayhem Announce Rescheduled Home Game, Other Opponent Changes

MACON, Ga. - The Macon Mayhem of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announce one of their three postponed home games from last month now has a rescheduled date. The January 9 home game against the Huntsville Havoc, postponed due to SPHL health and safety protocols, will now be part of a three-game weekend homestand on Saturday, March 20, with game time at 6:30 PM EDT.

In addition, the Havoc will now be the Mayhem's opponent for their home game on Friday, March 19, replacing the Birmingham Bulls. In turn, Pensacola will replace Huntsville as the Mayhem's opponent for their home game on Thursday, April 8.

While Huntsville will be the new visiting team for the games on March 19 and 20, the opponent for the third game of the weekend set on Sunday, March 21 will remain the Knoxville Ice Bears.

Any tickets purchased for the January 9 game may be used for the game on March 20. Season ticket holders should also use their January 9 ticket for this game. Tickets for the newly scheduled March 20 game are also still available and will be ready for purchase next week through Ticketmaster outlets or at the Macon Coliseum box office.

The Mayhem's two postponed home games from January 16 and 17 remain to be rescheduled and will be announced at a later date.

The Mayhem will play tomorrow afternoon with a Valentine's Day matinee game on the road at Pensacola at 5:05 PM EST before returning home for a pair of games against Knoxville next Saturday and Sunday, February 20 and 21. The Mayhem will laissez les bon temps rouler next Saturday with Mardi Gras Night, while Sunday will be a family fun day with Pucks and PJs. The puck will drop at 6:30 PM EST next Saturday and 4 PM EST next Sunday. For more information, contact the Mayhem at 478.803.1592.

