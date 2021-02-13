Havoc Come up Short against Ice Flyers

February 13, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE - The Huntsville Havoc dropped their contest against the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Saturday night.

The Havoc came out strong with an early goal by captain Tyler Piacentini before Josh Bowes added to the lead with an unassisted goal. After finishing the first period with a 2-0 lead the Ice Flyers finished the game on a 4-1 run to notch a 4-3 victory.

Huntsville returns to action Tuesday, February 16th against Knoxville.

