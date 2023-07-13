Mayhem Announce New Majority Owner

Macon,GA - Today the Macon Mayhem of the Southern Professional Hockey League are proud to announce they have a new Majority Owner in Scott Gooch.

Gooch and his family have always had a passion for sports including ice hockey at all levels. He brings both marketing and management expertise to the Mayhem organization from his film industry business and previous international banking career.

Scott is excited to focus on growing the team's performance, entertainment value and community involvement. Macon's history of minor league ice hockey began in 1973 with four different teams, including the two-time season champion and league champion Mayhem whom Dr. Sapp and company worked hard in recent years to maintain. Gooch brings with him a fresh perspective and plans to grow the Mayhem to new levels for its developing players, devoted fans and the Middle Georgia community.

The Mayhem will be heading back to the Macon Coliseum this year as they attempt to claim the President's Cup. Full and Partial Season Tickets are on sale now by calling 478-803-1592 or stop by the team's website at maconmayhem.com and guarantee yourself a spot today!

